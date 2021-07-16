Alzamend Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALZN) Insider Sells $808,800.00 in Stock

Alzamend Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALZN) insider L. Mary Smith sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.88, for a total transaction of $808,800.00.

Shares of ALZN stock traded down $0.81 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.17. The stock had a trading volume of 2,319,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,308,847. Alzamend Neuro, Inc. has a one year low of $5.62 and a one year high of $33.55.

Alzamend Neuro, Inc, a preclinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing products for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases and psychiatric disorders. The company's lead product candidate is AL001 for the treatment of Alzheimer's and other neurodegenerative diseases and psychiatric disorders.

