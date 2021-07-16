Alzamend Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALZN) Major Shareholder Milton C. Ault III Acquires 2,000,000 Shares of Stock

Alzamend Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALZN) major shareholder Milton C. Ault III purchased 2,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.00 per share, for a total transaction of $10,000,000.00. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
NASDAQ:ALZN opened at $6.98 on Friday. Alzamend Neuro, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.62 and a fifty-two week high of $33.55.
About Alzamend Neuro
