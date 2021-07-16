Alzamend Neuro (NASDAQ:ALZN) Shares Gap Down to $6.98

Alzamend Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALZN) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $6.98, but opened at $6.62. Alzamend Neuro shares last traded at $6.78, with a volume of 3,283 shares traded.

In other news, major shareholder Milton C. Ault III acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.74 per share, for a total transaction of $33,700.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Milton C. Ault III bought 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.79 per share, with a total value of $123,060.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 2,119,100 shares of company stock valued at $11,042,175.

About Alzamend Neuro (NASDAQ:ALZN)

Alzamend Neuro, Inc, a preclinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing products for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases and psychiatric disorders. The company's lead product candidate is AL001 for the treatment of Alzheimer's and other neurodegenerative diseases and psychiatric disorders.

