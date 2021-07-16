Amadeus FiRe (ETR:AAD) Given a €190.00 Price Target at Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €190.00 ($223.53) target price on Amadeus FiRe (ETR:AAD) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.
ETR:AAD opened at €157.60 ($185.41) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $901.17 million and a P/E ratio of 42.89. Amadeus FiRe has a one year low of €86.70 ($102.00) and a one year high of €164.20 ($193.18). The company has a fifty day moving average of €153.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.00, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.85.
Amadeus FiRe Company Profile
