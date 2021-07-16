Amazing Energy Oil and Gas, Co. (OTCMKTS:AMAZ) Short Interest Down 76.0% in June

Amazing Energy Oil and Gas, Co. (OTCMKTS:AMAZ) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 23,200 shares, a decline of 76.0% from the June 15th total of 96,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,615,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of AMAZ stock opened at $0.01 on Friday. Amazing Energy Oil and Gas has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.01.
About Amazing Energy Oil and Gas
