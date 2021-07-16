Amazing Energy Oil and Gas, Co. (OTCMKTS:AMAZ) Short Interest Down 76.0% in June

Amazing Energy Oil and Gas, Co. (OTCMKTS:AMAZ) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 23,200 shares, a decline of 76.0% from the June 15th total of 96,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,615,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of AMAZ stock opened at $0.01 on Friday. Amazing Energy Oil and Gas has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.01.

Get Amazing Energy Oil and Gas alerts:

About Amazing Energy Oil and Gas

Amazing Energy Oil and Gas, Co is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the business of exploration, development and production of oil and gas in the Permian Basin of West Texas. The Company is also engaged in the production and sale of oil and natural gas. The Company is developing resource potential from the Queens formation.

Featured Article: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for Amazing Energy Oil and Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazing Energy Oil and Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.