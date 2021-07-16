Ambev (NYSE:ABEV) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Ambev (NYSE:ABEV) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Companhia de Bebidas das Americas (AmBev), based in São Paulo, is engaged in producing, distributing and selling beer, carbonated soft drinks and other non-alcoholic and non-carbonated products in many countries across the Americas. It maintains an agreement with PepsiCo International, Inc. to bottle, sell and distribute Pepsi products in Brazil and in other Latin American countries, including Lipton Ice Tea, Gatorade, H2OH!, Propel and Frutzzz. AmBev conducts its operations through three business units: Latin America North, Latin America South and Canada. Latin America North includes its operations in Brazil, where it operates two divisions: beer sales and carbonated soft drinks and non-alcoholic non-carbonated sales; and its operations in its Hispanic Latin America Operations, excluding Latin America South, operations. Latin America South includes its Quinsa operations in the countries of Argentina, Bolivia, Paraguay, Uruguay and Chile. Canada, represented by Labatt, includes domestic sales in Canada. “

Get Ambev alerts:

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on ABEV. Scotiabank began coverage on Ambev in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Itau BBA Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $3.60 price target on shares of Ambev in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. cut shares of Ambev from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Ambev from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Ambev from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $2.50 to $4.00 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ambev has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.80.

NYSE ABEV opened at $3.40 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.50 billion, a PE ratio of 22.67, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.08. Ambev has a 12-month low of $2.13 and a 12-month high of $3.95. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.50.

Ambev (NYSE:ABEV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. Ambev had a net margin of 20.69% and a return on equity of 17.03%. On average, analysts expect that Ambev will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avalon Investment & Advisory lifted its stake in shares of Ambev by 86.2% in the first quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 1,136,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,114,000 after buying an additional 526,141 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ambev by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 5,676 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Ambev by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 18,908,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,859,000 after purchasing an additional 2,713,282 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Ambev by 6.2% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,689,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,817,000 after purchasing an additional 508,239 shares during the period. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ambev by 6.1% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 97,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 5,584 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.59% of the company’s stock.

About Ambev

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks (CSD), other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products in the Americas. It operates through three segments: Brazil; Central America and the Caribbean; Latin America South; and Canada. The company offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Brahva Gold, Extra, Budweiser, Bud Light, Stella Artois, Corona, Modelo Especial, Beck, Leffe, Hoegaarden, Bucanero, Cristal, Mayabe, Cacique, Presidente, Brahma Light, President Light, Bohemia, The One, Banks, Deputy, Quilmes ClÃ¡sica, PaceÃ±a, TaquiÃ±a, Huari, Becker, CusqueÃ±a, Pilsen, Ouro Fino, Patricia, Michelob Ultra, Busch, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith's, and Kokanee brands.

See Also: Reverse Stock Split

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ambev (ABEV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ambev Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambev and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.