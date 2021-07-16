Ambu A/S (OTCMKTS:AMBBY) Short Interest Update

Ambu A/S (OTCMKTS:AMBBY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a growth of 375.0% from the June 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

AMBBY stock opened at $36.96 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.42. Ambu A/S has a 1-year low of $25.55 and a 1-year high of $58.40.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Danske raised shares of Ambu A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 5th. DNB Markets raised shares of Ambu A/S from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Ambu A/S in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ambu A/S in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ambu A/S in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ambu A/S currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Ambu A/S develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices to hospitals, clinics, and rescue services worldwide. It provides healthcare solutions in the fields of visualization, anesthesia, and patient monitoring and diagnostics. The company offers endoscopy products, such as bronchoscopes and monitors, as well as related airway management products comprising video laryngoscopes, double and single lumen tubes, and endobronchial blockers; and neurology products, including EEG and EMG electrodes, EMG guided injections, and intraoperative monitoring products.

