American Express (NYSE:AXP) Price Target Increased to $200.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

American Express (NYSE:AXP) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the payment services company’s stock.

AXP has been the subject of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of American Express from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. began coverage on shares of American Express in a report on Friday, July 9th. They set a neutral rating and a $183.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of American Express from $128.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of American Express from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of American Express from $146.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $151.16.

Shares of American Express stock opened at $172.85 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $138.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $163.05. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $89.11 and a fifty-two week high of $174.76.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $1.13. The company had revenue of $9.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.19 billion. American Express had a net margin of 14.29% and a return on equity of 18.49%. American Express’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that American Express will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd will be given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.21%.

In other American Express news, insider Raymond Joabar sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.03, for a total value of $1,640,300.00. Also, EVP Scott Kessler sold 32,813 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.40, for a total transaction of $1,555,336.20. Insiders sold a total of 63,438 shares of company stock worth $6,607,836 over the last three months. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Chase Investment Counsel Corp bought a new position in American Express in the 1st quarter worth about $4,839,000. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 10.0% during the first quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 14,154 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,002,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 4.2% during the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 130,400 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $18,444,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 0.4% during the first quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 388,571 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $54,960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 235,872 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $28,519,000 after purchasing an additional 7,449 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.01% of the company’s stock.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

