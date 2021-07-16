American Finance Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFINP) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

American Finance Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFINP) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,500 shares, an increase of 109.5% from the June 15th total of 7,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Shares of AFINP opened at $26.84 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.20. American Finance Trust has a 12-month low of $21.93 and a 12-month high of $27.28.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were given a $0.4688 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st.

American Finance Trust, Inc (Nasdaq: AFIN) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the Nasdaq focused on acquiring and managing a diversified portfolio of primarily service-oriented and traditional retail and distribution related commercial real estate properties in the U.S.

