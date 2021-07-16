American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP Acquires 27,971 Shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP increased its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) by 23.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 147,483 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,971 shares during the quarter. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF comprises approximately 2.3% of American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $2,972,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of FPE. Principle Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 28,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 10,282 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $502,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,129,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,854,000 after purchasing an additional 828,927 shares during the period. Private Portfolio Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 13,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 2,268 shares during the period. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 214,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,330,000 after buying an additional 6,105 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:FPE remained flat at $$20.69 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 14,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,674,405. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 52-week low of $18.58 and a 52-week high of $20.70. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.49.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.