American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP Cuts Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP trimmed its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 2.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,094 shares of the company’s stock after selling 224 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF comprises 1.1% of American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $1,430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 216.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,656,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,509,633,000 after buying an additional 7,287,461 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 203.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,250,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,729,000 after buying an additional 3,517,672 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 283.8% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,663,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,589,000 after buying an additional 3,448,200 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,784,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,120,412,000 after buying an additional 2,155,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the first quarter valued at about $178,476,000.

Shares of RSP stock remained flat at $$150.43 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 84,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,677,718. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a fifty-two week low of $103.48 and a fifty-two week high of $152.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $150.53.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

