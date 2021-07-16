American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP Purchases Shares of 1,140 Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,140 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 512.5% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Curi Capital purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 82.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Longbow Research raised their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $195.03.

NASDAQ:TXN traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $187.82. 105,430 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,183,491. The company’s 50 day moving average is $187.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 6.12 and a quick ratio of 5.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.03. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $125.43 and a twelve month high of $197.58.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 40.04% and a return on equity of 69.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 26th will be paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.34%.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

Featured Article: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.