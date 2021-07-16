American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP Sells 192 Shares of iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP trimmed its position in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,192 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 192 shares during the quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP’s holdings in iShares US Technology ETF were worth $894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares US Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF during the first quarter worth $33,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 500.0% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 480 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares US Technology ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IYW traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $100.40. 4,393 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 620,584. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $94.85. iShares US Technology ETF has a one year low of $66.98 and a one year high of $102.78.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

Featured Story: What is a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares US Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.