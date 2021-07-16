American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Short Interest Update

American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 57,900 shares, a decrease of 99.3% from the June 15th total of 8,590,000 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 3,970,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

AIG traded up $1.66 during trading on Thursday, hitting $48.07. 7,692,798 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,368,022. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.34. American International Group has a 1 year low of $25.57 and a 1 year high of $54.08.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.08. American International Group had a positive return on equity of 4.75% and a negative net margin of 8.73%. The firm had revenue of $10.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that American International Group will post 4.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. American International Group’s payout ratio is presently 50.79%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on American International Group from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of American International Group from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of American International Group from $43.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of American International Group from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, boosted their target price on American International Group from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. American International Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.92.

In other news, EVP Douglas A. Dachille sold 19,712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.23, for a total value of $1,049,269.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 107,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,704,073.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Kevin T. Hogan sold 41,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.28, for a total transaction of $2,143,480.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 165,507 shares in the company, valued at $8,652,705.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in American International Group by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 52,268 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,979,000 after acquiring an additional 3,568 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its position in American International Group by 140.0% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,882 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in American International Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $254,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in American International Group by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,681 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of American International Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,418,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

About American International Group

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

