American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $64.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.97 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 49.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NASDAQ AOUT opened at $35.93 on Friday. American Outdoor Brands has a fifty-two week low of $12.24 and a fifty-two week high of $36.62. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.68.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AOUT. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on American Outdoor Brands from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Cowen boosted their price objective on American Outdoor Brands from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective (up previously from $44.00) on shares of American Outdoor Brands in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised American Outdoor Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.14.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in American Outdoor Brands stock. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of American Outdoor Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:AOUT) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 21,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $535,000. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.15% of American Outdoor Brands as of its most recent SEC filing. 66.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About American Outdoor Brands

American Outdoor Brands, Inc provides outdoor products and accessories for rugged outdoor enthusiasts in the United States and internationally. The company offers hunting, fishing, camping, shooting, and personal security and defense products. Its products include shooting supplies, rests, vaults, and other related accessories; premium sportsmen knives and tools for fishing and hunting; land management tools for hunting preparedness; harvesting products for post-hunt or post-fishing activities; electro-optical devices comprising hunting optics, firearm aiming devices, flashlights, and laser grips; reloading, gunsmithing, and firearm cleaning supplies; and survival, camping, and emergency preparedness products.

