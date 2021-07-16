American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.02-2.26 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.13. The company issued revenue guidance of $280-295 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $284.80 million.American Outdoor Brands also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.020-$2.260 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AOUT. B. Riley reiterated a buy rating and issued a $44.00 target price (up previously from $38.00) on shares of American Outdoor Brands in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Outdoor Brands from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on shares of American Outdoor Brands from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on shares of American Outdoor Brands from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $31.43.

AOUT stock traded up $2.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $35.93. 491,221 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 168,194. American Outdoor Brands has a 52-week low of $12.24 and a 52-week high of $36.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.68.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in American Outdoor Brands stock. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in American Outdoor Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:AOUT) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 21,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $535,000. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.15% of American Outdoor Brands at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.00% of the company’s stock.

American Outdoor Brands Company Profile

American Outdoor Brands, Inc provides outdoor products and accessories for rugged outdoor enthusiasts in the United States and internationally. The company offers hunting, fishing, camping, shooting, and personal security and defense products. Its products include shooting supplies, rests, vaults, and other related accessories; premium sportsmen knives and tools for fishing and hunting; land management tools for hunting preparedness; harvesting products for post-hunt or post-fishing activities; electro-optical devices comprising hunting optics, firearm aiming devices, flashlights, and laser grips; reloading, gunsmithing, and firearm cleaning supplies; and survival, camping, and emergency preparedness products.

