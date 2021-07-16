American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $38.86.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on APEI shares. Truist Securities reduced their price target on American Public Education from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 14th. TheStreet cut American Public Education from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Truist cut their price objective on American Public Education from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 14th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of American Public Education in the first quarter valued at approximately $19,120,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in American Public Education by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 486,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,823,000 after purchasing an additional 73,959 shares in the last quarter. Aristides Capital LLC acquired a new stake in American Public Education during the 1st quarter worth $316,000. Globeflex Capital L P raised its position in shares of American Public Education by 7.2% in the first quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 64,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,283,000 after buying an additional 4,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Public Education in the first quarter worth about $407,000. 95.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Public Education stock opened at $28.40 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $530.23 million, a P/E ratio of 17.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.58. American Public Education has a 52 week low of $24.97 and a 52 week high of $41.09.

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $88.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.02 million. American Public Education had a return on equity of 7.55% and a net margin of 7.30%. As a group, equities analysts expect that American Public Education will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About American Public Education

American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education. The company operates in two segments, American Public Education and Hondros College of Nursing. It offers 129 degree programs and 112 certificate programs in various fields of study, including business administration, health science, technology, criminal justice, education, and liberal arts, as well as national security, military studies, intelligence, and homeland security.

