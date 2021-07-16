American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) Position Increased by Hilltop Holdings Inc.

Hilltop Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 13.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $604,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Augustine Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of American Tower by 0.6% during the first quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,705,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management grew its position in shares of American Tower by 27.2% during the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management grew its position in shares of American Tower by 0.3% during the first quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 16,201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,873,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in shares of American Tower by 5.4% during the first quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Landmark Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of American Tower by 3.4% during the first quarter. Landmark Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AMT opened at $281.28 on Friday. American Tower Co. has a twelve month low of $197.50 and a twelve month high of $283.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.45. The firm has a market cap of $127.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.24. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $262.59.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.80). American Tower had a net margin of 23.40% and a return on equity of 44.78%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 9.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th were issued a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. American Tower’s payout ratio is presently 60.19%.

AMT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of American Tower from $248.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of American Tower in a report on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $278.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $296.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of American Tower in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $282.18.

In other American Tower news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 18,657 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.11, for a total transaction of $4,647,645.27. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 69,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,348,020.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Amit Sharma sold 40,276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.48, for a total value of $10,007,780.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 259,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,510,874.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 68,612 shares of company stock worth $17,312,747. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

