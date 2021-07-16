Ameriprise Financial Inc. Buys 257,055 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 54.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 730,070 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 257,055 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $120,903,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $10,503,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 8.3% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 30,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,054,000 after acquiring an additional 2,344 shares during the period. Corepath Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.7% during the first quarter. Corepath Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 49.0% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 57,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,480,000 after acquiring an additional 18,826 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VBR opened at $168.96 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $106.13 and a 52 week high of $180.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $174.60.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

