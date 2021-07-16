Ameriprise Financial Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) by 11.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 591,709 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73,530 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned about 0.44% of Zscaler worth $101,552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the first quarter worth approximately $935,000. HRT Financial LP grew its holdings in Zscaler by 590.3% during the first quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 7,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,342,000 after acquiring an additional 6,688 shares during the period. Cota Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Zscaler by 23.2% during the first quarter. Cota Capital Management LLC now owns 166,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,571,000 after acquiring an additional 31,392 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Zscaler by 27.7% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the period. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its holdings in Zscaler by 27.5% during the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 23,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,028,000 after acquiring an additional 5,066 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.80% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Ajay Mangal sold 25,984 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.43, for a total value of $5,727,653.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Alan H. Auerbach sold 5,332 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.84, for a total value of $47,134.88. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 159,303 shares of company stock worth $31,557,037. Company insiders own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler stock opened at $219.31 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $198.45. The stock has a market cap of $30.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -127.51 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. Zscaler, Inc. has a 12 month low of $113.81 and a 12 month high of $236.46.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $176.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.73 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 36.46% and a negative net margin of 38.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 59.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. Analysts expect that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. KGI Securities assumed coverage on Zscaler in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised Zscaler from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $202.00 to $225.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Truist raised Zscaler from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $175.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. JMP Securities upped their target price on Zscaler from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Zscaler from $245.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Zscaler has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $221.19.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, internet of things, and device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

