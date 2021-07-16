Ameriprise Financial Inc. Has $104.90 Million Holdings in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP) by 10.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,939,846 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 183,843 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in International Paper were worth $104,900,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Flputnam Investment Management Co. increased its stake in International Paper by 1.6% in the first quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 10,832 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $586,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its stake in International Paper by 0.3% in the first quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 61,957 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,349,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp increased its stake in International Paper by 2.3% in the first quarter. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp now owns 9,021 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new position in International Paper in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in International Paper by 16.4% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,420 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 79.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get International Paper alerts:

In other International Paper news, SVP John V. Sims sold 8,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.87, for a total value of $560,108.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IP opened at $59.89 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $62.28. International Paper has a 1-year low of $33.92 and a 1-year high of $65.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.55 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.34 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 15.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that International Paper will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.5125 per share. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. International Paper’s payout ratio is presently 73.21%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on IP shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of International Paper from $78.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Argus raised shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of International Paper from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Stephens upgraded shares of International Paper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of International Paper from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. International Paper presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.83.

About International Paper

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

Read More: Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Paper (NYSE:IP).

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.