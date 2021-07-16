Ameriprise Financial Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM) by 10.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,609,664 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 406,986 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF worth $107,241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $94,000. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $251,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 5.1% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 22,575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $303,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 8.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 171,812 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,103,000 after purchasing an additional 12,880 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA RODM opened at $30.82 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.24. Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets has a 1-year low of $24.88 and a 1-year high of $31.96.

