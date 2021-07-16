Ameriprise Financial Inc. Raises Stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) by 186.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,885,308 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,226,850 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF were worth $115,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadratic Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 166.8% during the first quarter. Quadratic Capital Management LLC now owns 35,927,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,197,339,000 after purchasing an additional 22,461,332 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 21.3% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,355,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,407,000 after purchasing an additional 763,540 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 307.3% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 914,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,916,000 after purchasing an additional 689,807 shares during the last quarter. NinePointTwo Capital purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,126,000. Finally, GSB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the first quarter valued at about $40,828,000.

Get Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA SCHP opened at $63.11 on Friday. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a 52 week low of $60.31 and a 52 week high of $63.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.33.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.