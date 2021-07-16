AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) CEO Sells $2,402,788.80 in Stock

AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) CEO Steven H. Collis sold 20,912 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.90, for a total transaction of $2,402,788.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NYSE:ABC opened at $113.16 on Friday. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 12 month low of $92.00 and a 12 month high of $125.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.24 billion, a PE ratio of 13.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of $116.97.

Get AmerisourceBergen alerts:

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.05. AmerisourceBergen had a negative net margin of 1.91% and a positive return on equity of 277.60%. The firm had revenue of $49.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.06 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.40 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is 22.28%.

ABC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a report on Sunday, June 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.50.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AmerisourceBergen during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 86.1% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.75% of the company’s stock.

About AmerisourceBergen

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

Featured Story: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Receive News & Ratings for AmerisourceBergen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmerisourceBergen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.