Ameritas Investment Company LLC Acquires 10,225 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 35.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,689 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,225 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $3,278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Human Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000.

BND stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $86.34. The company had a trading volume of 79,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,883,019. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.52. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $84.22 and a twelve month high of $89.59.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd were paid a $0.132 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%.

