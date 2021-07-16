Ameritas Investment Company LLC Acquires 4,484 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 13.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,014 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,484 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $7,650,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,300,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 35.0% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 43,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,484,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 121.2% during the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 4,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,000 after purchasing an additional 2,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $289,000.

NYSEARCA VTI traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $223.72. The stock had a trading volume of 43,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,075,015. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $161.68 and a 1 year high of $226.61. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $219.52.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

