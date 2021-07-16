Ameritas Investment Company LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 471.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 53,702 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,303 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Horizon Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

BATS:IEFA traded down $0.77 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $74.91. 7,912,044 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $75.94. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $70.84.

