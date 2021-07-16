Ameritas Investment Company LLC Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) by 1,145.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,084 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,535 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Utilities ETF makes up 0.8% of Ameritas Investment Company LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Ameritas Investment Company LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $9,707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,349,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 6.5% during the first quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 7.5% during the first quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 166.7% during the first quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shilanski & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 12,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,811,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period.

Vanguard Utilities ETF stock traded up $1.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $144.84. The company had a trading volume of 3,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 228,927. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 12-month low of $123.34 and a 12-month high of $148.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $142.39.

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

