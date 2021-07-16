Ameritas Investment Company LLC Raises Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 46.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 46,091 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,663 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $6,059,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,120,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $818,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 64,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,619,000 after acquiring an additional 1,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 82.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 69,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,217,000 after acquiring an additional 31,255 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VTV traded down $0.48 on Friday, reaching $137.56. 57,022 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,044,309. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $138.86. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $100.68 and a 52-week high of $142.28.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

