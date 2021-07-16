Ameritas Investment Company LLC Takes $12.97 Million Position in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 68,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,965,000. Vanguard Industrials ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Ameritas Investment Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Curi Capital acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 596.9% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 924.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000.

NYSEARCA:VIS traded down $0.92 on Friday, reaching $194.75. 1,999 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 186,642. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $197.68. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a 1-year low of $133.43 and a 1-year high of $204.05.

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

