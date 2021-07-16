Analysts Anticipate EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.28 Billion

Analysts expect EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) to post sales of $2.28 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for EMCOR Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.25 billion to $2.32 billion. EMCOR Group reported sales of $2.01 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 13.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EMCOR Group will report full-year sales of $9.36 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $9.31 billion to $9.41 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $9.73 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.57 billion to $9.89 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover EMCOR Group.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The construction company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.37. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 17.90%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EMCOR Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 25th.

NYSE EME traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $121.73. The company had a trading volume of 731 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,604. The company has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a PE ratio of 47.25 and a beta of 1.24. EMCOR Group has a 1-year low of $62.16 and a 1-year high of $129.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $123.68.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Monday, July 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 16th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. EMCOR Group’s payout ratio is 8.13%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Engine Capital Management LP purchased a new position in EMCOR Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. HM Payson & Co. increased its stake in EMCOR Group by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 750 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in EMCOR Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.93% of the company’s stock.

EMCOR Group Company Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services in the United States. The company offers design, integration, installation, starts-up, operation, and maintenance services related to electrical power transmission and distribution systems; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical processing, food processing, and mining industries; low-voltage systems, such as fire alarm, security, and process control systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, and fiber optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

