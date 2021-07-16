Analysts Anticipate Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $921.00 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) will report sales of $921.00 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.02 billion and the lowest is $889.00 million. Marriott Vacations Worldwide posted sales of $480.00 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 91.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marriott Vacations Worldwide will report full year sales of $3.82 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.65 billion to $4.19 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $4.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.13 billion to $4.81 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Marriott Vacations Worldwide.

Get Marriott Vacations Worldwide alerts:

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $759.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $786.24 million. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a negative net margin of 7.48% and a negative return on equity of 4.73%.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $168.00 to $209.00 in a research report on Monday, June 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $176.43.

In related news, COO R. Lee Cunningham sold 1,139 shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total value of $208,437.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 16,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,089,772. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 277.8% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the first quarter valued at about $60,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 29.0% in the first quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 46.6% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide stock opened at $155.43 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $166.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 3.31. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a fifty-two week low of $82.00 and a fifty-two week high of $190.97.

About Marriott Vacations Worldwide

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The company manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, Hyatt Residence Club, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands.

Further Reading: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Marriott Vacations Worldwide (VAC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott Vacations Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott Vacations Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.