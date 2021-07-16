Analysts Anticipate Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.64 Billion

Analysts expect Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) to report $5.64 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Occidental Petroleum’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $5.22 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $6.04 billion. Occidental Petroleum reported sales of $2.98 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 89.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum will report full year sales of $22.65 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $21.50 billion to $24.07 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $22.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $21.49 billion to $22.86 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Occidental Petroleum.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $5.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.64 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a negative net margin of 85.93% and a negative return on equity of 29.82%. Occidental Petroleum’s revenue was down 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.52) earnings per share.

A number of research firms have weighed in on OXY. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

Shares of NYSE OXY opened at $27.23 on Tuesday. Occidental Petroleum has a 12-month low of $8.52 and a 12-month high of $33.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.17.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.15%. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is -1.02%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL purchased a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the first quarter worth about $2,332,000. Commerce Bank grew its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 55.6% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 45,517 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after acquiring an additional 16,260 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. purchased a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the first quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Perpetual Investment Management Limited purchased a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 26.0% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 65,470 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after acquiring an additional 13,493 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Marketing and Midstream.

