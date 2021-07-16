Analysts Anticipate Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) to Post -$1.69 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) will report earnings of ($1.69) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Sage Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.51) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.84). Sage Therapeutics reported earnings of ($2.08) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sage Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($6.97) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.55) to ($6.26). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($6.02) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.98) to ($1.66). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Sage Therapeutics.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.64) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.98) by $0.34. Sage Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 32.31% and a net margin of 57.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($2.44) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SAGE. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. William Blair downgraded shares of Sage Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Citigroup downgraded Sage Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $101.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on Sage Therapeutics from $81.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.94.

Shares of NASDAQ:SAGE opened at $48.25 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.83. Sage Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $43.25 and a 1 year high of $98.39.

In other Sage Therapeutics news, CEO Barry E. Greene bought 8,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $56.32 per share, for a total transaction of $495,616.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $495,616. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James M. Frates purchased 1,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $55.10 per share, with a total value of $99,731.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,035 shares in the company, valued at $57,028.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SAGE. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 136,459 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,704,000 after buying an additional 39,447 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Sage Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $554,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Sage Therapeutics by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 207,207 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,925,000 after purchasing an additional 3,497 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 42.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 105,757 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,148,000 after purchasing an additional 31,692 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 57,575 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,981,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

Sage Therapeutics Company Profile

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines to treat central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, an intravenous formulation of brexanolone for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD) in adults. The company's product pipeline also includes zuranolone, a neuroactive steroid, which is in Phase III clinical trials for treating PPD, major depressive disorders, bipolar depression, and generalized anxiety disorders; and SAGE-324, a compound that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat essential tremors, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial for epilepsy and Parkinson's diseases.

