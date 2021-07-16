Analysts Anticipate uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $212.65 Million

Brokerages expect uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) to report $212.65 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for uniQure’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $458.50 million and the lowest is $2.00 million. uniQure posted sales of $1.54 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 13,708.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that uniQure will report full-year sales of $326.97 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $58.00 million to $551.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $159.94 million, with estimates ranging from $20.00 million to $246.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow uniQure.

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $0.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 million. uniQure had a negative return on equity of 57.38% and a negative net margin of 366.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 336.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.63) earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on QURE. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of uniQure in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of uniQure from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of uniQure in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of uniQure in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of uniQure from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. uniQure currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.15.

Shares of NASDAQ QURE traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $26.92. 8,768 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 407,190. uniQure has a 1 year low of $26.36 and a 1 year high of $52.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.56. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.77 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 8.79 and a quick ratio of 8.79.

In other uniQure news, VP Alexander Edward Kuta III sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.43, for a total value of $212,580.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 74,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,652,679.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.29, for a total transaction of $72,652.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 263,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,522,202.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,700 shares of company stock worth $594,632 in the last quarter. 2.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of uniQure by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,863 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of uniQure by 131.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,102 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of uniQure by 171.2% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of uniQure by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,878 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of uniQure in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.82% of the company’s stock.

uniQure Company Profile

uniQure N.V., a gene therapy company, engages in the development of treatments for patients suffering from genetic and other devastating diseases. Its lead program is Etranacogene dezaparvovec (AMT-061), which is in Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company also engages in developing AMT-130, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical study for the treatment of Huntington's disease; AMT-060, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; AMT-180 for the treatment of hemophilia A; AMT-190, an IV-administered adeno-associated virus (AAV) 5-based gene therapy for the treatment of Fabry disease; and AMT-150, a one-time, intrathecally-administered, AAV gene therapy for treating spinocerebellar ataxia type 3.

