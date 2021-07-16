Analysts Anticipate V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) to Announce $0.10 EPS

Wall Street brokerages predict that V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.10 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for V.F.’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.09 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.12. V.F. reported earnings per share of ($0.57) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 117.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, July 30th.

On average, analysts expect that V.F. will report full year earnings of $3.06 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.05 to $3.12. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.50 to $3.70. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for V.F..

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The textile maker reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.02). V.F. had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 16.85%. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on shares of V.F. from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of V.F. from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of V.F. from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of V.F. from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of V.F. in a report on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating and a $79.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. V.F. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.69.

NYSE VFC opened at $79.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The company has a market cap of $31.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.42. V.F. has a 12-month low of $57.59 and a 12-month high of $90.79. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.89.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th were paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. V.F.’s payout ratio is 149.62%.

In other news, Director Veronica Wu sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.57, for a total transaction of $40,785.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,663 shares in the company, valued at $298,790.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Clarence Otis, Jr. sold 13,449 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.56, for a total transaction of $1,070,002.44. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in V.F. by 68.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 28,576,184 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,283,808,000 after acquiring an additional 11,573,699 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in V.F. during the fourth quarter worth $294,785,000. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in V.F. by 39.9% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,077,303 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $645,541,000 after acquiring an additional 2,304,556 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in V.F. by 37.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,584,584 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $647,799,000 after acquiring an additional 2,077,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in V.F. by 51.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,920,759 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $473,186,000 after acquiring an additional 2,008,218 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

About V.F.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

