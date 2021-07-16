Analysts Expect 9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMTR) to Announce -$0.04 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect 9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMTR) to report ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for 9 Meters Biopharma’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.05) and the highest is ($0.03). 9 Meters Biopharma also posted earnings of ($0.04) per share in the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that 9 Meters Biopharma will report full-year earnings of ($0.14) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.19) to ($0.12). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.10) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.16) to $0.02. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover 9 Meters Biopharma.

9 Meters Biopharma (NASDAQ:NMTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.03).

NMTR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of 9 Meters Biopharma in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of 9 Meters Biopharma in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. started coverage on 9 Meters Biopharma in a report on Friday, June 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock. Brookline Capital Management reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of 9 Meters Biopharma in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded 9 Meters Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.28.

Shares of NASDAQ:NMTR traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.08. 3,709,151 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,883,299. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.24. 9 Meters Biopharma has a 1 year low of $0.45 and a 1 year high of $2.26. The stock has a market cap of $271.48 million, a P/E ratio of -1.86 and a beta of -0.10.

In other news, major shareholder Israel Gp Ltd. Orbimed sold 841,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.36, for a total transaction of $1,144,644.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NMTR. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma during the 1st quarter worth $139,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in 9 Meters Biopharma during the first quarter worth about $170,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in 9 Meters Biopharma by 987.5% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,871,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,699,672 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in 9 Meters Biopharma by 815.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 50,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 44,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $84,000. 30.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

9 Meters Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on patients with rare and unmet needs in gastroenterology. Its pipeline includes drug candidates for short bowel syndrome (SBS) and celiac disease, as well as for undisclosed rare diseases and/or unmet needs. The company is developing Larazotide, an 8-amino acid peptide, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of celiac disease; and NM-002, a long-acting glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1) receptor agonist that is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat SBS.

