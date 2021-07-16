Analysts Expect Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM) to Announce $0.26 Earnings Per Share

Analysts predict that Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM) will announce earnings per share of $0.26 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Cal-Maine Foods’ earnings. Cal-Maine Foods reported earnings per share of $1.24 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 79%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, July 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cal-Maine Foods will report full-year earnings of $0.61 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.39 to $0.82. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.01) to $1.01. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Cal-Maine Foods.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cal-Maine Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Bank of America downgraded Cal-Maine Foods from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 26th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods by 4.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,024,668 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $231,467,000 after acquiring an additional 252,006 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Cal-Maine Foods by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,882,277 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $110,737,000 after buying an additional 186,092 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Cal-Maine Foods by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,581,275 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $96,901,000 after buying an additional 15,649 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 870,643 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,684,000 after purchasing an additional 56,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avalon Investment & Advisory increased its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 800,473 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,754,000 after purchasing an additional 11,217 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CALM opened at $36.34 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.40. Cal-Maine Foods has a 12 month low of $34.42 and a 12 month high of $46.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.09 and a beta of -0.16.

Cal-Maine Foods Company Profile

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse, and 4-Grain brand names, as well as under private labels.

