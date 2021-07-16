Analysts Expect MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) to Post $1.67 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) to report $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for MarketAxess’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.53 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.75. MarketAxess reported earnings of $2.20 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 24.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 21st.

On average, analysts expect that MarketAxess will report full year earnings of $7.64 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.38 to $7.89. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $8.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.70 to $9.15. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for MarketAxess.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by ($0.02). MarketAxess had a net margin of 42.62% and a return on equity of 33.03%. The business had revenue of $195.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.96 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MKTX shares. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $483.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $500.00 to $498.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $625.00 to $569.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $558.00 to $545.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $580.00 to $530.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $545.00.

In other MarketAxess news, insider Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $446.92, for a total value of $1,340,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 74,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,111,408.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Scott Pintoff sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.02, for a total transaction of $46,002.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 6,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,862,704.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,070 shares of company stock valued at $9,962,539. Corporate insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in MarketAxess by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 5,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254 shares during the period. New England Research & Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 2,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of MarketAxess in the 1st quarter valued at $145,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MarketAxess stock opened at $454.67 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $454.92. MarketAxess has a 1-year low of $431.19 and a 1-year high of $606.45. The company has a market cap of $17.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.43 and a beta of 0.38.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 11th. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is 33.63%.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer firms worldwide. It offers the access to global liquidity in U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, U.S. Treasuries, municipal bonds, emerging market debt, Eurobonds, and other fixed income securities.

