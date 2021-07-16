Analysts Expect Sio Gene Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ:SIOX) Will Post Earnings of -$0.18 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Sio Gene Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ:SIOX) to report ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Sio Gene Therapies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.18) to ($0.17). Sio Gene Therapies posted earnings of ($0.20) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 10%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sio Gene Therapies will report full year earnings of ($0.71) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.74) to ($0.69). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.92) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.98) to ($0.86). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Sio Gene Therapies.

Sio Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:SIOX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.17.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SIOX shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Sio Gene Therapies in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. BTIG Research started coverage on Sio Gene Therapies in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sio Gene Therapies in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sio Gene Therapies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Sio Gene Therapies in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.71.

Sio Gene Therapies stock opened at $2.33 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.44. Sio Gene Therapies has a 1 year low of $1.86 and a 1 year high of $5.74.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SIOX. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Sio Gene Therapies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Sio Gene Therapies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. New York Life Investments Alternatives bought a new position in shares of Sio Gene Therapies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Sio Gene Therapies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Sio Gene Therapies by 341.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 41,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 32,099 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Sio Gene Therapies Company Profile

Sio Gene Therapies, Inc, a clinical-stage company, focuses on developing gene therapies to radically transform the lives of patients with neurodegenerative diseases. The company develops AXO-Lenti-PD, in vivo lentiviral gene therapy, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; AXO-AAV-GM1, an investigational gene therapy , which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of GM1 gangliosidosis; and AXO-AAV-GM2, an investigational gene therapy, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis.

