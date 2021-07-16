Analysts Expect TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCON) Will Post Earnings of -$0.34 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCON) will announce earnings of ($0.34) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for TRACON Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. TRACON Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.70) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 51.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TRACON Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.35) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.41) to ($1.29). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($1.47) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.48) to ($1.46). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover TRACON Pharmaceuticals.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.02).

TCON has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jonestrading initiated coverage on TRACON Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on TRACON Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, June 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded TRACON Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. TRACON Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.80.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 5,758.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 325,970 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,813,000 after buying an additional 320,406 shares during the last quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. lifted its holdings in TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 2,518,371 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,465,000 after buying an additional 504,933 shares during the last quarter. QS Investors LLC purchased a new stake in TRACON Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $360,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 107.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 169,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,978,000 after purchasing an additional 87,600 shares during the last quarter. 59.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ TCON traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.02. The stock had a trading volume of 2,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,157. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.81 million, a P/E ratio of -2.84 and a beta of 1.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.31. TRACON Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.55 and a fifty-two week high of $12.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a current ratio of 3.04.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for cancer and age-related macular degeneration and fibrotic diseases in the United States. Its lead clinical stage product include envafolimab (KN035), an investigational PD-L1 single-domain antibody for the treatment of soft tissue sarcoma.

