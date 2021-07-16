Analysts Offer Predictions for Bicycle Therapeutics plc’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:BCYC)

Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) – Equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst A. Young anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($2.65) for the year.

BCYC has been the topic of several other reports. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Bicycle Therapeutics from $38.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bicycle Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Bicycle Therapeutics from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.57.

Shares of BCYC stock opened at $33.95 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 10.35, a current ratio of 10.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $817.45 million, a P/E ratio of -12.35 and a beta of -0.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.49. Bicycle Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $15.25 and a 52-week high of $35.46.

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.05). Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 53.45% and a negative net margin of 504.81%. The business had revenue of $1.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 million.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC lifted its position in Bicycle Therapeutics by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 74,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,212,000 after buying an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 33,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after acquiring an additional 2,803 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $112,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.45% of the company’s stock.

In other Bicycle Therapeutics news, insider Nigel Crockett sold 72,701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.44, for a total transaction of $2,358,420.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin Lee sold 18,611 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.28, for a total value of $582,152.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 273,345 shares in the company, valued at $8,550,231.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 192,611 shares of company stock valued at $6,129,370 over the last ninety days. 17.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Bicycle Therapeutics

Bicycle Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. Its lead product candidate is BT1718, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC), which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials targeting tumors that express Membrane Type 1 matrix metalloprotease.

