Analysts Offer Predictions for StoneX Group Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:SNEX)

StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for StoneX Group in a report released on Monday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.67 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.68. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for StoneX Group’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.56 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.81 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.93 EPS.

StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.83. The firm had revenue of $334.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $399.70 million. StoneX Group had a net margin of 0.44% and a return on equity of 13.74%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of StoneX Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of NASDAQ SNEX opened at $61.57 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.75. StoneX Group has a 12 month low of $48.29 and a 12 month high of $70.47. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.47. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 1.18.

In other StoneX Group news, CEO Philip Andrew Smith sold 2,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.25, for a total transaction of $173,166.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 133,010 shares in the company, valued at $9,343,952.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Charles M. Lyon sold 16,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.41, for a total transaction of $1,116,806.90. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 41,602 shares of company stock valued at $2,870,358. Company insiders own 16.79% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of StoneX Group by 112.5% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in StoneX Group in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in StoneX Group by 425.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in StoneX Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in StoneX Group in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. 73.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

StoneX Group Inc operates as a global financial services network that connects companies, organizations, traders, and investors to market ecosystem worldwide. Its Commercial segment provides risk management and hedging, exchange-traded and OTC products execution and clearing, voice brokerage, market intelligence, physical trading, and commodity financing and logistics services.

