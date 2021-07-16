Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Roblox (RBLX)

Roblox (NYSE: RBLX) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

7/13/2021 – Roblox is now covered by analysts at Benchmark Co.. They set a “sell” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock.

7/13/2021 – Roblox was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset which allows developers and creators to build, publish and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution which provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform. Roblox Corporation is based in San Mateo, California. “

7/10/2021 – Roblox was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $97.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset which allows developers and creators to build, publish and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution which provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform. Roblox Corporation is based in San Mateo, California. “

6/30/2021 – Roblox is now covered by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

6/1/2021 – Roblox had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Securities from $83.00 to $103.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Roblox stock opened at $77.28 on Friday. Roblox Co. has a 52 week low of $60.50 and a 52 week high of $103.87. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.22.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.59). The business had revenue of $387.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.90 million. The firm’s revenue was up 139.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Roblox Co. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO David Baszucki sold 375,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.21, for a total transaction of $36,078,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Brett Tolley sold 50,637 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.95, for a total value of $4,858,620.15. Following the sale, the insider now owns 85,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,197,200.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 656,377 shares of company stock valued at $62,313,046 over the last 90 days.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meritech Capital Associates V L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Roblox during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,969,168,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Roblox during the 1st quarter worth $929,002,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Roblox during the first quarter worth $329,231,000. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roblox in the first quarter valued at $287,018,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in Roblox in the first quarter valued at $206,186,000. 32.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution that provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform.

