Analysts Set Jamf Holding Corp. (BATS:JAMF) PT at $41.40

Jamf Holding Corp. (BATS:JAMF) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $41.40.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective (down previously from $45.00) on shares of Jamf in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Jamf in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum began coverage on Jamf in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Jamf from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Jamf from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

Shares of BATS:JAMF opened at $30.71 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.77.

Jamf (BATS:JAMF) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $81.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.70 million. The firm’s revenue was up 34.5% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, CFO Jill Putman sold 1,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.01, for a total transaction of $49,038.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 174,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,464,499.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Vep Group, Llc sold 8,140,000 shares of Jamf stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $268,620,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,832,112 shares of company stock worth $324,458,922 in the last 90 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pendal Group Limited acquired a new stake in Jamf during the 1st quarter worth about $1,057,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Jamf by 6.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 453,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,014,000 after purchasing an additional 28,611 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Jamf during the first quarter worth approximately $13,625,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Jamf in the first quarter worth approximately $1,254,000. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new position in Jamf in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,112,000.

About Jamf

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform worldwide. Its products include Jamf Connect that streamlines Mac authentication and identity management; Jamf Pro, an enterprise mobility management tool that empowers IT pros and the users they support by delivering unified endpoint management for Apple devices; Jamf Now, a cloud-based MDM solution for the iPad, iPhone and Mac devices in workplace; Jamf School, a mobile device management for schools; and Jamf Protect, an endpoint security purpose built for Mac.

