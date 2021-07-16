Analysts Set PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) Target Price at $107.80

PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-two analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation, eleven have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $109.05.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on PVH from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on PVH from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on PVH from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on PVH in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $127.00 price target on the stock. Finally, OTR Global began coverage on PVH in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. They issued a “positive” rating on the stock.

Shares of PVH stock opened at $100.85 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. PVH has a fifty-two week low of $47.21 and a fifty-two week high of $121.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $109.77. The company has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 2.37.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The textile maker reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $1.09. PVH had a return on equity of 4.57% and a net margin of 0.77%. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($3.03) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 54.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that PVH will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PVH during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PVH by 34.4% during the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 414 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PVH by 184.8% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 470 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PVH by 546.2% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 588 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of PVH during the first quarter valued at $62,000. 95.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PVH

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

