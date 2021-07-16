Analysts Set Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI) PT at $26.50

Shares of Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.50.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from $24.00 to $30.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from $34.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st.

Get Smith & Wesson Brands alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SWBI opened at $25.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.92. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.13. Smith & Wesson Brands has a one year low of $14.50 and a one year high of $39.61.

Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 16th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.69. Smith & Wesson Brands had a return on equity of 88.85% and a net margin of 22.76%. The company had revenue of $322.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 67.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Smith & Wesson Brands will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. This is a positive change from Smith & Wesson Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Smith & Wesson Brands’s payout ratio is 7.06%.

In other news, Director John B. Furman sold 1,534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.17, for a total value of $46,280.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 37,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,145,132.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Barry M. Monheit sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.65, for a total value of $276,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 44,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,216,655.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,636 shares of company stock valued at $772,731. Company insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Smith & Wesson Brands by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,808,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,906,000 after buying an additional 79,646 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Smith & Wesson Brands by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,443,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,645,000 after buying an additional 54,272 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Smith & Wesson Brands by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 932,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,277,000 after buying an additional 88,928 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Smith & Wesson Brands by 113.6% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 575,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,034,000 after buying an additional 305,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Smith & Wesson Brands by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 406,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,096,000 after buying an additional 66,280 shares during the last quarter. 62.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Smith & Wesson Brands

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells firearms worldwide. The company offers handguns, including revolvers and pistols; long guns, such as modern sporting rifles, bolt action rifles, and muzzleloaders; handcuffs; suppressors; and other firearm-related products under the Smith & Wesson, M&P, Performance Center, Thompson/Center Arms, and Gemtech brands.

See Also: Recession

Receive News & Ratings for Smith & Wesson Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smith & Wesson Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.