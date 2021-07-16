Analyzing iPic Entertainment (OTCMKTS:IPIC) & Muscle Maker (NASDAQ:GRIL)

Muscle Maker (NASDAQ:GRIL) and iPic Entertainment (OTCMKTS:IPIC) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

7.0% of Muscle Maker shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.0% of Muscle Maker shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 50.7% of iPic Entertainment shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Muscle Maker and iPic Entertainment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Muscle Maker -189.52% -160.35% -81.39% iPic Entertainment N/A N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

Muscle Maker has a beta of 2.26, suggesting that its share price is 126% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, iPic Entertainment has a beta of 0.39, suggesting that its share price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Muscle Maker and iPic Entertainment’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Muscle Maker $4.47 million 4.04 -$10.10 million N/A N/A iPic Entertainment $148.35 million N/A -$23.20 million N/A N/A

Muscle Maker has higher earnings, but lower revenue than iPic Entertainment.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Muscle Maker and iPic Entertainment, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Muscle Maker 0 0 0 0 N/A iPic Entertainment 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

iPic Entertainment beats Muscle Maker on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Muscle Maker

Muscle Maker, Inc. owns, operates, and franchises Muscle Maker Grill and Healthy Joe's restaurants under the Muscle Maker Grill name. The company operates a fast-casual restaurant that specializes in preparing healthy-inspired, made-to-order lean, and protein-based meals, including chicken, seafood, pasta, hamburger, wrap, and flat bread, as well as entrÃ©e salads and sides, protein shakes, and fruit smoothies. It also operates under the Meal Plan AF, Muscle Maker Burger Bar, Bowls Deep, Burger Joe's, Wrap It Up, Salad Vibes and Gourmet Sandwich brand names. In addition, the company offers Muscle Maker meal prep/plans to consumers via direct- to-consumer through musclemakerprep.com. As of December 31, 2020, it had sixteen company-owned and sixteen franchised restaurants located in the United States and Kuwait. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in League City, Texas.

About iPic Entertainment

iPic Entertainment Inc. operates restaurants and theaters in the United States. The company operates casual restaurants, farm-to-glass full-service bars, and theater auditoriums with in-theater dining. It operates restaurants under the City Perch Kitchen + Bar, Tanzy, The Tuck Room, The Tuck Room Tavern, and iPic Express brands. As of March 31, 2019, it operated 123 screens at 16 locations in Arizona, California, Florida, Illinois, Maryland, New Jersey, New York, Texas, and Washington. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.

