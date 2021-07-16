Analyzing MP Materials (NYSE:MP) and Quantum Materials (OTCMKTS:QTMM)

Quantum Materials (OTCMKTS:QTMM) and MP Materials (NYSE:MP) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

Get Quantum Materials alerts:

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Quantum Materials and MP Materials, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Quantum Materials 0 0 0 0 N/A MP Materials 0 2 5 0 2.71

MP Materials has a consensus target price of $39.07, suggesting a potential upside of 13.38%. Given MP Materials’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe MP Materials is more favorable than Quantum Materials.

Profitability

This table compares Quantum Materials and MP Materials’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Quantum Materials N/A N/A N/A MP Materials N/A 5.56% 3.75%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Quantum Materials and MP Materials’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Quantum Materials N/A N/A -$8.96 million N/A N/A MP Materials $134.31 million 43.81 -$21.83 million $0.22 156.64

Quantum Materials has higher earnings, but lower revenue than MP Materials.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Quantum Materials shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.9% of MP Materials shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.8% of Quantum Materials shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 49.7% of MP Materials shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

MP Materials beats Quantum Materials on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Quantum Materials

Quantum Materials Corp., a nanotechnology company, designs, develops, produces, and supplies quantum dots, tetrapod quantum dots, and other nanoparticles in the United States. The company's products are used for a range of applications in the televisions, displays and other optoelectronics, photovoltaics, solid state lighting, life sciences, security ink, battery, and sensor sectors. It also operates QMC?HealthID, a management platform and mobile app that authenticates the process of infectious disease testing and gives the individual control over the data they share and their personal health status. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Marcos, Texas.

About MP Materials

MP Materials Corp. engages in the ownership and operation of integrated rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass facility located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals. It offers neodymium and praseodymium that are rare earth elements, which in combination form neodymium-praseodymium. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Receive News & Ratings for Quantum Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quantum Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.