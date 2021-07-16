Angel Oak Mortgage (NYSE:AOMR) Now Covered by Analysts at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Angel Oak Mortgage (NYSE:AOMR) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a peer perform rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock.
Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Angel Oak Mortgage in a report on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Angel Oak Mortgage in a report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $19.50 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Angel Oak Mortgage in a research report on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Angel Oak Mortgage in a research report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $18.50 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $19.83.
Shares of Angel Oak Mortgage stock opened at $17.65 on Monday. Angel Oak Mortgage has a fifty-two week low of $16.10 and a fifty-two week high of $18.94.
Angel Oak Mortgage Company Profile
Angel Oak Mortgage, Inc, a real estate finance company, focuses on acquiring and investing in first lien non- qualified mortgage loans and other mortgage-related assets in the United States mortgage market. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.
